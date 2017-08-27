Live streaming of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor - IST, Where to Watch

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor prepared for their money-spinning showdown on Saturday as Las Vegas crackled with anticipation for what is poised to become the richest fight in history.Undefeated welterweight boxing world champion Mayweather and mixed martial arts star McGregor were expected to touch gloves at around 9:00 pm (0400 GMT Sunday) before 20,000 fans at the T-Mobile Arena.The controversial 12-round showdown between two of the biggest names in their respective disciplines has captured the imagination of combat sports fans while drawing near universal derision by many in boxing as a farcical mismatch.The much awaited fight between the two biggest stars from the world of boxing and Mixed Martial Arts, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is slated for Sunday (August 27) at 9 AM IST. Live streaming of the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor boxing bout will be available online.The Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor bout which is also pegged as the ‘Fight of the Millennium’ will only be streamed live on - VEQTA.in and its Android and iOS Apps.The fight won't be available on TV as no channel has the rights to broadcast it.