Live Updates, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier, Macau vs India: Balwant Gives India Lead

A confident India will hope to take a step closer to securing a place in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup as they face Macau on Tuesday at 5pm.
Contrary to each other, while Macau have lost both the qualifying matches o far, India sit confidently at the top, having remained unbeaten in the qualification round. Both teams have played against Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar. While Macau lost 1-0 and 4-0 respectively,
India have beaten both teams 1-0. Skipper Sunil Chettri had scored in both matches and he said that the Indians won’t be judging Macau from their previous two results. “It’s a fresh match, and we start afresh,” he said. India have already recorded one victory away from home when they defeated Myanmar in the qualifiers.
They are also on a 10-match unbeaten streak, winning nine of the ten. Follow this page for live updates and scores of the match.
