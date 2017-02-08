Liverpool Must Learn to Grind Out Results, Says Adam Lallana

Liverpool can learn a thing or two from Chelsea such as the Premier League leaders' ability to grind out results even when they are not playing at their best, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.

Liverpool's bid for the title has collapsed in recent weeks as a five-game winless run in the league has seen them drop to fifth, 13 points behind Chelsea.

"You can see they (Chelsea) have a lot of experience and that they are used to winning. They know how to win games even when not at their best. You don't have to always win by scoring five or six," Lallana told British media.

"Maybe that's an area we need to improve on. We maybe need to realise how good we are at times."

In contrast, Chelsea appear to be running away with the league title as they hold a comfortable nine-point cushion over the chasing pack after 24 games.

"Milly (James Milner) is probably the only one in our group who has that type of experience because it only comes from winning silverware like he did at Manchester City," Lallana added.

"Myself and the other players haven't won titles or loads of cups so we need to learn from him and listen to him because that type of experience is vital. We need to learn and get back to winning ways in the league as soon as possible."

Liverpool host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are unbeaten in their last nine league games, at Anfield on Saturday.