Liverpool Reject £114 Million Barcelona Bid for Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for playmaker Philippe Coutinho, sources said on Friday.

Reuters

Updated:August 18, 2017, 11:03 PM IST
Philippe Coutinho. (Getty Images)
Reports in British media put the latest bid at 125 million euros ($146.85 million), as the Spanish club continue to seek a replacement for Coutinho's Brazil team mate Neymar, who they sold to Paris St Germain for a world record 222 million euros earlier this month.

Manager Juergen Klopp has previously insisted that the 25-year-old would not be sold, although last weekend he said that if Liverpool's owners decided to accept a bid there was nothing he could do about it.

Coutinho will miss Saturday's match at home to Crystal Palace because he still has a back injury, Klopp told reporters on Thursday.
