Luis Enrique Says Needed a Break from Barca's Constant Pressures
File image of Barcelona coach Luis Enrique (Reuters Photo)
Barcelona: The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
"It's evident that there are some clubs with a bigger impact than others. I am switched on for too many hours of the day and I need to disconnect," Luis Enrique told a news conference on Friday ahead of Barca's La Liga game with Celta Vigo.
The coach, who has won eight out of 10 trophies since taking charge in 2014, echoed the words of current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who also quit Barca after a trohpy-laden era in 2012, declaring: "I'm empty and I need to fill up".
Also Read: Arsene Wenger Not Interested in Managing Barcelona
Luis Enrique had previously said would decide his future at the end of the season but explained a weight had been lifted off his shoulders in announcing his departure on Wednesday, saying he felt "elated" about his final few months in the job.
"I haven't lost any strength in the last four days and in one sense I feel a little relieved but focused on the objectives we set for ourselves at the start of the season," he added.
The Catalans have also reached the final of the King's Cup although their chances of remaining in the Champions League hang in the balance after losing their last 16 first leg game to Paris St Germain 4-0, with the second leg coming up next Wednesday.
Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde is reported to be the number one choice to take over at Barca next season with Sevilla's Jorge Sampaoli also in the running. Luis Enrique said he would have no say in picking his successor.
