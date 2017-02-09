Luis Suarez Handed Two-Match Ban, will Miss Copa Del Rey Final
Luis Suarez was shown red card during the semi-final second leg of Copa Del Rey. (Getty Images)
Barcelona: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will miss the King's Cup final against Alaves in May after being banned for two games following his sending off in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid.
The suspension was handed down by the Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Thursday and applies to cup matches only.
The Uruguay international was punished for the dismissal, as well as for not going straight to the changing room after leaving the pitch.
Also Read: Barcelona Launch Appeal In Bid to Overturn Luis Suarez Red Card
Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto will also miss the Cup final on May 27 after he was sent off for two yellow cards during Tuesday's encounter at the Nou Camp.
Holders Barca beat Atletico 3-2 on aggregate to reach their fourth straight Cup final.
Recommended For You
- MSG Lion Heart 2 Review: Even a Cigarette Pack Comes With a Warning, This Doesn't
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS to Launch in India on March 3
- Virat Kohli & Wriddhiman Saha: The New Masters of DRS
- Rings Movie Review: A Disappointing, Dud Horror Film
- Hrithik Roshan Slams Tommy Hilfiger For Using His Sons' Picture Without Permission