X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Madrid Open: Novak Djokovic Enters Semis After Kei Nishikori Withdrawal
Novak Djokovic. (Getty Images)
Madrid: Novak Djokovic moved into the semi-finals of the Madrid Masters on Friday without hitting a ball as Kei Nishikori withdrew citing the recurrence of a wrist injury, tournament organisers said.
The Japanese world number eight missed the Barcelona Open late last month due to the injury.
Nishikori is now also a major doubt for the Rome Masters next week with 10 days to go until the start of the French Open.
Djokovic will either renew his rivalry with Rafael Nadal or face Belgium's David Goffin in the last four on Saturday.
First Published: May 12, 2017, 3:43 PM IST
Recommended For You
- Bowlers Have No Future, Better to Use Machines, Says Harbhajan
- Baahubali 2 Star Prabhas Declines Brand Endorsements Worth Rs 18 Cr
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Every Bit Royal That She Is In Her Latest Outfit, See Pic
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come
- Sakshi Malik Enters Finals at Asian Wrestling Championship