Mahaveer Raghunathan Clinches Another Podium Finish in Netherlands

Chennai: Indian racer Mahaveer Raghunathan ended his outing in the second round of the Boss GP series on a high in Zandvoort, the Netherlands, by clinching yet another podium finish.

The 18-year-old Chennai driver came home second in the second race yesterday, to claim his fourth successive podium this season, said a press note here. He had finished second in the first race of the weekend on Saturday.

Mahaveer, who represents Italian team Coloni Motorsport, remains second in the championship with 84 points, 13 behind leader Johann Ledermair of Austria, who won both races at Zandvoort.

The 14-lap second race saw Mahaveer fighting hard with Ledermair, who started from pole position.

After driving sensibly under the yellow flag and safety car following a crash of an Open class car, Mahaveer posted his fastest lap in lap 10 with a time of 1:27.675.

The third round of the championship will be held at Paul Ricard Circuit, France, on June 10 and 11.