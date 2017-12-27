Maintaining Fitness Will Be Key to Winning Medals in 2018: Kidambi Srikanth

World No. 3 shuttler Kidambi Srikanth said he would look to stay fit next year in order to have a fair chance of clinching medals for the country in a hectic season."There are lots of positives to take from 2017. Next year would be a big year with too many important tournaments lined up and it would be important for me to stay fit," said Srikanth on the sidelines of a felicitation program organised by the Andhra Pradesh government here."If I stay fit then I will be able to give my 100 per cent and only then I will have better chance of winning medals for the country in important tournaments such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championship," added the Indian, who clinched four Super Series titles in 2017.Srikanth and Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu were accorded a rousing felicitation by the Andhra Pradesh government for their stupendous performance in 2017."I am thankful to the people and the Andhra Pradesh government for the fantastic support," said Srikanth, who also finished runners-up at the Singapore Open and Senior National Championship.A slew of people, including young students, parents, officials, surrounded Sindhu and Srikanth and bestowed them with garlands and bouquets, savouring the moment with the badminton stars.The duo smiled and posed multiple times for the huge turnout of people, who wanted to capture the moment with their cell phones.Sindhu, who has clinched two titles at India and Korea and bagged silver at World Championship and Hong Kong Open, too thanked the AP government and hoped to do well in the coming season.