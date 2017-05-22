Mali and Niger Seal Remaining Two Berths for the FIFA U-17 World Cup

Mumbai: Mali and Niger booked the remaining two places at the end of the CAF qualifiers to complete the 24-team line up for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 to be held in October.

Victories in their final group matches ensured the progress of Mali and Niger to the tournament joining Ghana and

Guinea, who had already sealed their qualification from the African continent, said a media release on Monday.

Niger made history by qualifying for a first-ever FIFA tournament after defeating Tanzania 1-0.

The 2016 AFC U-16 Championship held last year ensured Iraq, Iran, Japan and North Korea qualified for the tournament from Asia, along with India, which got direct entry into the event by virtue of being the hosts.

The following is the list of all the teams which have qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Africa: Mali, Niger, Ghana and Guinea

Europe: England, France, Germany, Spain and Turkey

Asia: India (hosts), Iraq, Iran, Japan and North Korea

Central, North America and Caribbean Region: Costa

Rica, Honduras, Mexico and the United States of America

South America: Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Paraguay

Oceania: New Caledonia and New Zealand

Welcoming the 24 countries, Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee, Javier Ceppi, said, "It is very

exciting to know the 24 teams that will be playing the World Cup. The line-up is superb, with established powerhouses in the category (such as former World Champions Brazil, Ghana and Mexico) and teams making their debut, among them the hosts India."

"Having seen the teams and knowing of their quality,football fans are in for a real treat in October and it is keythat they can start getting their tickets now and book their place in history before is too late," he added.



With the 24 teams in place, the attention now turns to the Official Draw, which will take place on July 7 and

determine the fixtures for each team, the release added.