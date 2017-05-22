DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Mali and Niger Seal Remaining Two Berths for the FIFA U-17 World Cup
(Image Credit: FIFA)
Mumbai: Mali and Niger booked the remaining two places at the end of the CAF qualifiers to complete the 24-team line up for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 to be held in October.
Victories in their final group matches ensured the progress of Mali and Niger to the tournament joining Ghana and
Guinea, who had already sealed their qualification from the African continent, said a media release on Monday.
Niger made history by qualifying for a first-ever FIFA tournament after defeating Tanzania 1-0.
The 2016 AFC U-16 Championship held last year ensured Iraq, Iran, Japan and North Korea qualified for the tournament from Asia, along with India, which got direct entry into the event by virtue of being the hosts.
The following is the list of all the teams which have qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Africa: Mali, Niger, Ghana and Guinea
Europe: England, France, Germany, Spain and Turkey
Asia: India (hosts), Iraq, Iran, Japan and North Korea
Central, North America and Caribbean Region: Costa
Rica, Honduras, Mexico and the United States of America
South America: Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Paraguay
Oceania: New Caledonia and New Zealand
Welcoming the 24 countries, Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee, Javier Ceppi, said, "It is very
exciting to know the 24 teams that will be playing the World Cup. The line-up is superb, with established powerhouses in the category (such as former World Champions Brazil, Ghana and Mexico) and teams making their debut, among them the hosts India."
With the 24 teams in place, the attention now turns to the Official Draw, which will take place on July 7 and
determine the fixtures for each team, the release added.
- 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- 2017 under-17 football world cup
- FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017
- FIFA U-17 World Cup India
Recommended For You
- Moto C, Moto C Plus Unveiled: Price, Specifications and More
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- Opinion - Should I Buy a Petrol or a Diesel Car?
- IPL 2017: Jos Buttler Does a Ranbir Kapoor to Celebrate Mumbai Indians Win
- Salman, Deepika And Other Stars Who've Eradicated Stigmas About Health Battles