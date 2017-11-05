GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man City Continue Winning Streak With Victory Over Arsenal

Premier League leaders Manchester City extended their club record run of wins to 15 in all competitions by beating Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table

Reuters

Updated:November 5, 2017, 10:04 PM IST
Sergio Aguero (Getty Images)
London: Premier League leaders Manchester City extended their club record run of wins to 15 in all competitions by beating Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

City grabbed the lead in the 19th minute through a low drive from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and doubled their advantage soon after the interval when record scorer Sergio Aguero slotted home a penalty after Raheem Sterling was barged over by Nacho Monreal.

Arsenal threw on striker Alexandre Lacazette in the 56th minute and he fired them back into the game with a clinical diagonal finish after being set up by Aaron Ramsey. But City restored their two goal lead when David Silva, in what replays suggested was an offside position, collected a pass from Fernandinho and slipped the ball to substitute Gabriel Jesus for a simple tap-in.
