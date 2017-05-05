DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Manager Gareth Southgate Blasts 'Overpaid' English Youngsters
A file photo of England manager Gareth Southgate. (Reuters)
Young English footballers have lost the motivation to succeed after getting paid too much money too early in their playing careers, national team manager Gareth Southgate has said.
The former Middlesbrough boss has warned the players to not fall for the hype around the Premier League and has suggested the players should be paid through trust funds until a certain age.
"They are intrinsically unmotivated, they lose a bit of an edge," Southgate told the Boarding Schools Association conference.
"The biggest problem is that we reward boys without them having had success. We're taking some of that motivation away."
Southgate also believes the national teams suffers because of the unrealistic weight of public expectations.
He said the most recent senior squad was given a reality check, having made aware of England's far from impressive record at major tournaments over the last 25 years.
"Whatever the hype around the Premier League, and whatever you read about yourself, there's a big world out there and some very good national teams.
