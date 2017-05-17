DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Manchester City at the Brink of a Champions League Berth After Defeating West Bromwich Albion
(Getty Images)
Manchester City moved back into third place and almost guaranteed Champions League qualification thanks to a 3-1 home victory against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium.
They were frustrated for nearly half an hour but struck twice in two minutes, first when Gabriel Jesus tapped in from Kevin de Bruyne's cut-back and then when Jesus turned provider to set up De Bruyne who curled a shot past Ben Foster.
Yaya Toure finished off another slick City move in the 57th minute following a one-two with Sergio Aguero.
City need just a point from their final game away to Watford to make absolutely certain of a top-four finish.
The mood was slightly dampened late on when West Brom grabbed a late consolation from Hal Robson-Kanu.
With one game to play, City have 75 points to fourth-placed Liverpool's 73.
Arsenal, in fifth have 72, and could only catch City if Pep Guardiola's side lost to Watford on the final day and Arsenal beat Everton and there was a five-goal swing in goal difference.
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Clarke Calls Dhoni a 'Freak' After Pune Enter Final
- Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launched at Rs 6,999 Along With Mi Router 3C For Rs 1,199
- IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma Hits Out at Teammates After Pune Defeat
- This Photo of Katrina-Salman Will Set the Temperature Soaring
- IPL 2017: Top 5 Bowling Performances of the League So Far