X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Manchester City Pushing for Top-four Finish

AFP

Updated: May 5, 2017, 12:48 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Manchester City Pushing for Top-four Finish
Getty Images.

Manchester: Gabriel Jesus's return has come at a good time for Manchester City as they seek to move closer to Champions League qualification by beating Crystal Palace at home on Saturday.

The Brazil striker, 20, has made two appearances since recovering from a broken foot sustained at Bournemouth in February.

Having seen a goal disallowed in a 0-0 draw against Manchester United, he grabbed a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough last weekend after being promoted from the bench to the starting line-up.

CN jiomag contest

With Sergio Aguero struggling to recover from a groin problem, there is every chance that Jesus will start again on Saturday as City look to consolidate their top-four position.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 12:48 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.