Manchester United Midfielder Fellaini Complains of Mistreatment in England
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini on Thursday complained about being called an aggressive footballer and murderer while plying his trade for the English football giants.
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini. (Reuters)
The Belgian international has played in England since 2008. He earlier figured for Everton before moving to Manchester United in 2013.
"They have labelled me an aggressive player, a murderer," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.
"Look, I'm fanatical. The team that wants it the hardest wins but there have been times when I came out as the villain.
"What should I do if they pull me by the hair? It sounds like a joke, but it really hurts," Fellaini added.
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
