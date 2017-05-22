Manipur's Neroca FC Clinch I-League Second Division Title

New Delhi: Manipur's Neroca FC today won the second division league beating Lonestar Kashmir FC 4-1 to become the first team from north-eastern state to achieve the feat.

The victory in Kashmir lifted Neroca to 23 points from 9 matches, 7 points clear of Kolkatas Southern Samity.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das lavished praise on the champions saying: "After Aizawl FC's success we have another team from the North East who are keeping the flag flying high.

"I am sure their achievement will encourage more to takeup the sport and spur off another social revolution,this time in Manipur."

Following their sole loss in the zonal round to Mohammedan Sporting in January 2017, Neroca FC went on to continue an enviable unbeaten run of 12 matches including today's win against Lonestar Kashmir FC.

In the final round, the Gift Raikhan-coached side conceded only three goals in eight matches while netting not

less than fifteen.