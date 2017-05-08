X
Maradona Named Coach of Second-tier UAE Club Al-Fujairah
Photo Credit: Al-Fujairah/ Twitter
Paris: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has been appointed as the new coach of second-division Emirati side Al-Fujairah, he said on Sunday.
"These are my new colours," Maradona, 56, wrote on his Facebook page alongside a picture of himself holding the club's red and white jersey with his name and number 10 on the back.
•
رسميا :
ماردونا مدربا لنادي الفجيرة ..#fujfc pic.twitter.com/MlD2kJapQ4
— نادي الفجيرة الرياضي (@Fuj_FC) 7 May 2017
The 1986 World Cup winner was in charge of the Argentina national team from 2008 to 2010. He then spent a year with another UAE-based club, Al Wasl, between 2011 and 2012.
First Published: May 8, 2017, 9:02 AM IST
