'Unstoppable' Maria Sharapova Opens Up on Relationship With Dimitrov

Ace Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova has only just returned from a 15 month doping ban and is trying her best to be back among the upper echelons of women’s tennis. The five time Grand Slam champion has recently released her autobiography “Unstoppable”, where she revealed the little-known details of her relationship with Grigor Dimitrov.Opening up about how Dimitrov got in touch with her via her agent, Sharapova wrote, “I googled Grigor’s name to find his age. Was he even legal? Twenty-one. Barely. Give him my e-mail. I remembered noticing a kid walking through Wimbledon village, tall, skinny, and carrying a type of good-looking grin that says he knows he is good-looking.”“I remembered telling my coach, ‘Thank goodness he didn’t exist in my generation’, that would have been dangerous. Dangerously distracting. A few back-and-forths with e-mail, and Grigor asked for my number.”She further wrote, “Our messages turned into phone calls, our phone calls into Skype calls. It was very simple and genuine. I didn’t think too much of it until, after one of our phone conversations, he dialled me back thirty seconds later and said, ‘I’m sorry, but I miss your voice. Can we speak for a few more minutes?”Both the players went public about their relationship during the 2013 Madrid Open, however, they would part ways in 2015.Sharapova revealed that within days the Bulgarian asked her if she would be his girlfriend. “It caught me off guard. I wasn’t ready for anything like that. He said he would wait until I was ready. I’ll wait. I know what I want and I want you.’ Weeks rolled into months and there was nothing that could stop us.”Moreover, it was the way in which the pair broke up where Sharapova further revealed that the timing of their relationship was an insuperable problem for her.It was during the 2015 Wimbledon tournament when the pair decided to part ways. As Sharapova felt that she couldn’t be with Dimitrov at that particular time of her life. “I was supposed to be focused, getting prepared for my own matches, my own triumphs and defeats, on the largest stage of my career. I had been watching his match that day only because I’d lost early at those championships. So his good memory was my bad memory. What meant everything to him happened only because I had lost,” she concluded.Sharapova, who played her first Grand Slam of 2017 after she was handed a wildcard entry by the US Open organisers, is currently ranked 103 in WTA rankings.