Marseille Fan Lives The Dream, Scores Against Toulouse! Watch

Goals from Florian Thauvin and Lucas Ocampos ensured Olympique de Marseille registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Toulouse in Ligue 1 at the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday.But, all of that was preceded by goal which was scored by a fan who had been invited by Marseille for the ceremonial kick-off before the match.Olympique de Marseille had invited Kamel Zaroual to the stadium for the ceremonial kick-off as a reward for his fundraising project which is meant to help the local disadvantaged children.Zaroual cycled close to 2,000 kilometres from his home in the nearby city of Arles north to the city of Amiens and back to raise money for charity.The 36 year old could not resist scoring a goal at his favourite football team’s stadium, so once the referee put the ball down at the centre circle for him and told him to kick towards the Marseille’s team; he proceeded to do something that would always make for a happy story.Zaroul ran through the Toulouse half of the field and calmly slotted home past 18-year-old Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont before he celebrated with unadulterated emotion."I am not a professional cyclist, the only doping substances I take are beer and cigarettes," he told France 3 after completing his mammoth cycle journey.What a hero.