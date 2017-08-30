Mats Hummels Warned Over 'Daredevil' Balcony Jump

Sieht spektakulärer aus als es eigentlich ist / looks more spectacular than it actually is 😜 #donottrythisathome @goodcama A post shared by Mats Hummels - Bruder von JH17 (@aussenrist15) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

German star Mats Hummels will be ticked off by Germany's management after posting a video of him jumping from a balcony into a swimming pool — days before key World Cup qualifiers.The world cup winning defender took to social media to show the world his risky 'stunt'. Hummels' post read: "looks more spectacular than it actually is. #donttrythisathome" alongside the video, which attracted lots of comments from fans urging the World Cup winner to be more careful.The 28-year-old's video, which attracted almost 300,000 views on Instagram and was used in an online article by one of Germany's most popular daily, did not impress Germany's management so close to qualifiers."It would have been worse if he'd jumped in head first," Germany's team manager Oliver Bierhoff told reporters on Wednesday."We're not the social media police, yet we will point out that he is a role model."Mats is actually very reflective and I wouldn't put too much on this," added Bierhoff.Germany have won all six qualifiers so far and could secure their place at next year's World Cup by beating the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday if other results go their way before hosting Norway in Stuttgart on Monday.However, Hummels posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, shot on a break in Croatia after Bayern Munich's 2-0 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday, of him leaping into a pool and narrowly missing the edge on landing.