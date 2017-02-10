Lionel Messi vs Neymar 'Superclasico' Heads to MCG
Image credit: Getty Images.
Sydney: Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Neymar's Brazil in a 'Superclasico' friendly in Melbourne in June, Australian officials said Friday.
"There's no bigger occasion in football than when Brazil takes on Argentina, and it's coming to Melbourne," said Victoria's state tourism minister, John Eren.
"The match is set to feature current FIFA World Player of the Year, Lionel Messi, and Brazilian star Neymar Jr," a state government statement added.
The Australian newspaper reported in December that Brazil or Argentina was likely to stay on and play Australia, who are headed to the Confederations Cup in Russia later in June.
The great South American rivalry has been dominated in recent years by Brazil, who have not lost to Argentina since 2012.
Messi, 29, last played at the MCG a decade ago when Argentina beat Australia 1-0.
