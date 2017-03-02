Michael Carrick Awarded Testimonial Match by Manchester United
Manchester United's Michael Carrick (L) and Paul Pogba with Trophy during the EFL Cup Final. (Getty Images)
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
The 35-year-old Carrick, who is also current vice-captain of the club, has spent 11 years at United and has won 16 major trophies with the club, including five Premier League titles.
The match is to be held on June 4, with all money raised after expenses being distributed to selected charities through the newly created Michael Carrick Foundation.
"I hope to raise as much money as possible for my Foundation to help make a difference to children's lives," Carrick said in a statement.
"It's something I'm very passionate about and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to making this testimonial possible."
First Published: March 2, 2017, 8:37 PM IST
