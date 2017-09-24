GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mignolet Saves Late Penalty as Liverpool Win a Thriller Against Leicester

Simon Mignolet conceded and then saved a late penalty as Liverpool clung on for a 3-2 win over Leicester City in a pulsating Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Reuters

September 24, 2017
Liverpool's Simon Mignolet saves a penalty from Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley)
The Belgian keeper fouled Vardy with a mistimed fly-kick when desperately trying to clear his lines but, having been booked, got up to parry the England striker's spot-kick as Liverpool clung on in a game where they twice enjoyed two-goal leads.

Mignolet has now saved five of the past eight penalties he's faced.

"I count points, not penalty saves," the goalkeeper said afterwards.

The visitors dominated the first half and opened the scoring through Mo Salah's far-post header from Philippe Coutinho's cross a minute after the Egyptian missed a sitter. The goal was Salah's sixth of the season.

Coutinho looked back to his best and increased the lead with a curled 25-metre free-kick inside Casper Schmeichel's post on 23 minutes but Liverpool conceded just before the break when Shinji Okazaki converted a knockdown despite strong appeals for a foul on the keeper.

Goals flow at both ends whenever Liverpool play and no sooner had Jordan Henderson restored their two-goal advantage than Vardy headed Leicester's second before spurning the chance of an equaliser.

Even then, Leicester could have had another penalty when Can handled.
