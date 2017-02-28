Milan Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala Get National Camp Call-up Ahead of AFC Qualifier

New Delhi: Four new faces - Nishu Kumar, Subhashish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Milan Singh -- were selected in a 31-strong list of probables announced by India's chief National football coach Stephen Constantine on Tuesday.

Constantine also chose Mumbai as the venue where the senior Indian team will be camping prior to their crucial Group A match against Myanmar in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers UAE 2019 slated to be held in Yangon on March 28.

Constantine said that he chose Mumbai over other venues because the "weather conditions in Mumbai will be closest to Yangon."

"Mumbai will be hot and humid much like what we will experience in Yangon when we play Myanmar in our first match," he said.

The boys would be assembling in Mumbai from March 12 onwards as per their Club commitments in the Hero I-League and the AFC Cup.

"We have recruited players on basis of their consistent performances both from the Hero I-League and the Indian Super League. I reiterate that the door is open for anyone who is eligible to play for India. But for that he must be prepared to do the work we need. We have selected the players from what we have seen over the last few months," Constantine said.

India are slated to play Cambodia in an International Friendly in Phnom Penh on March 22 as part of their preparation for the crucial against Myanmar.

The list of probables:

GOALKEEPERS: Subrata Paul, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, TP Rehneesh.

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sandesh Jhingan, Arnab Mondal, Anas Edathodika, Dhanapal Ganesh, Fulganco Cardozo, Narayan Das, Subhashish Bose, Jerry Lanrinzuala.

MIDFIELDERS: Jackichand Singh, Setiyesen Singh, Udanta Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Milan Singh, Pronay Halder, Md. Rafique, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, CK Vineeth, Anthony DSouza, Issac Vanlalsawma.

FORWARDS: Jeje Lelkephlua, Sumeet Passi, Sunil Chhetri, Daniel Lalhimpuia, Robin Singh.