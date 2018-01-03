Modest Messi Says 'He is not Perfect, Needs to Improve Game'

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, along with Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruling the roost when it comes to picking up individual accolades. In the last decade, the most prestigious individual honour, the Ballon D’Or has been shared between the two equally, both have bagged the prize five teams each.But, unlike Ronaldo who believes he is the absolute best in the world, Messi has rather humbly and to the surprise of many, said that there parts of his game that he needs to improve on. Messi was speaking about taking penalty kicks.The Barcelona man who has just returned to Barcelona after a much needed break, spoke to the Russian media outlet Blic Sport about the season so far and the future.Messi, who has been instrumental once again in Barcelona’s rise to the summit of La Liga this season, is often considered to be the greatest player of all-time.However Messi, who does not have to work too hard to surprise defenders at any point in time, does not consider himself to be the best of all time and said, "I want to be perfect and yet there are some parts of game I have to improve to reach the maximum level. Which part? Penalties, I have to practice them more."Co-incidentally, Messi's last goal in La Liga was from the penalty spot, when he scored the second of three goals against arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu during the Clasico on December 23rd.Messi is 30 years old now and he is unlikely to feature at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, which raises the question about his future after he retires from the sport.Messi said, "I will probably not be a coach after I retire, but there is enough time, I can still change my mind. At home we rarely speak about football, it has to be something special around Barcelona or Argentina to open discussion about football during family lunch."In the summer, Messi married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo and has two children with her. The couple are also expecting their third child soon.When asked about what is his biggest achievement, Messi believes nothing is more important that being a good father to five-year-old son Thiago and toddler Mateo.Further adding: "I live a perfectly normal family life. Yes, sometimes I wish I could take my family for a walk without fans stopping me at every step. It feels incredible to be a parent, a father, it is one of the best things that ever happened to me."