Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Miss Out on AFC License Once Again

Indian football heavyweights Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were on Monday denied AFC License for this season by the All India Football Federation. Reigning I-League champions Aizawl FC and Bengaluru FC were awarded the AFC License.Eight clubs -- Aizawl FC, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Bengaluru FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Churchill Brothers, Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab FC -- applied for the AFC and National Licenses for the season 2017-18. The AIFF's Club Licensing Committee -- First Instance Body -- met here today and evaluated the applications made by license applicants for AFC Club Competitions 2017-18."After going through the reports, the members of the committee unanimously decided to award the AFC License to Aizawl FC and Bengaluru FC only," the AIFF said in a statement."The committee further decided to convene another meeting in the near future to decide the results of the applications made by the same clubs for National Club Competitions."