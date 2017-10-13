Mohun Bagan Threaten to Pull Out of Indian Football Association

Indian football heavyweights Mohun Bagan on Thursday threatened to pull out of the Indian Football Association (IFA), West Bengal's parent body for the sport, due to "partiality" during a match against arch-rivals East Bengal in the Calcutta Football League (CFL).In an executive committee meeting held at the club premises here, Mohun Bagan formed a five-member core committee to decide the future course of action, which may also include "de-affiliation" from the IFA and seeking affiliation from any other state association.Top club officials Anjan Mitra, Srinjoy Bose, Debasis Dutta, Satyajit Chatterjee and Swapan Banerjee have been named as the members of the committee, a statement from the club said."The issue of unprofessional attitude and partial behaviour of The Indian Football Association (WB) towards the club and because of the same, the possibility of de-affiliating from The IFA has been also discussed in the meeting. The Executive Members has unanimously taken the decision to form a 5 members Core Committee," the statement further read.East Bengal won a record eighth CFL crown after eking out a 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan in a virtual knockout clash. Mohun Bagan, who needed to win as East Bengal were ahead on goal difference, are protesting against a controversial penalty decision handed to their rivals.