GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Monza GP: Lewis Hamilton Goes Top After Victory in Italy

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton charged to the top of the drivers' championship with a dominant victory in the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, Ferrari arch-rival Sebastian Vettel finishing third.

AFP

Updated:September 3, 2017, 7:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Monza GP: Lewis Hamilton Goes Top After Victory in Italy
Lewis Hamilton. (Image credit: Reuters)
Monza: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton charged to the top of the drivers' championship with a dominant victory in the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, Ferrari arch-rival Sebastian Vettel finishing third.

The Briton, who led from pole through to the flag for his first back-to-back victories of the season, finished ahead of Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas.

After breaking Michael Schumacher's record of all-time pole positions by securing his 69th, Hamilton's victory means he will take a three-point lead over Vettel into the next GP in Singapore.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Cabinet Reshuffle 2017: 9 New Ministers Take Oath, 4 Elevated

Cabinet Reshuffle 2017: 9 New Ministers Take Oath, 4 Elevated

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.