Morata and Alonso Earn Chelsea 2-0 Win Against Brighton

Second-half goals from returning striker Alvaro Morata and Spanish compatriot Marcos Alonso earned Chelsea three points in the Premier League on Tuesday, their headers breaching Brighton and Hove Albion's disciplined defence after a fallow first half

Reuters

Updated:December 26, 2017, 11:22 PM IST
Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata celebrates. (Reuters Images)
Second-half goals from returning striker Alvaro Morata and Spanish compatriot Marcos Alonso earned Chelsea three points in the Premier League on Tuesday, their headers breaching Brighton and Hove Albion's disciplined defence after a fallow first half.

Chelsea, spearheaded by the lively Eden Hazard, enjoyed the lion's share of possession with nine first half shots, but Tiemoue Bakayoko, Victor Moses and Cesc Fabregas all wasted chances.

Goal scorer Morata, back after suspension for Saturday's 0-0 draw at Everton, sprang to meet Cesar Azpilicueta's diagonal ball in the 46th minute and Alonso's near-post glancing header from a corner by a fourth Spain international, Fabregas, made it two 11 minutes later.

The win increased pressure on second-placed Manchester United who could only manage a 2-2 home draw with Burnley.

