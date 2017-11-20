Moyes Hits out at West Ham Players with 'Big Reputations'

West Ham United's new manager David Moyes took aim at some of the club's players with "big reputations" after a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday and urged them to live up to their billing.Having fallen behind to Will Hughes' early opener, West Ham missed a host of chances before conceding a second goal in the 64th minute when Richarlison broke clear to score."I thought it was a big job (but) there were some players with big reputations who disappointed me a little bit. Today was the first time I really had the chance to see them play and if that’s their reputation, they need to show it," he said.Having declared that he did not like what he saw from some of his players, Moyes said he was now fully aware of the task at hand as he seeks to turn West Ham's Premier League form around.“The better team won the game,” he said. “We had three big opportunities. We had two in the first (half), one in the second, we need things to go our way. It's tough for the players, I can sense that. I didn’t enjoy the performance.The West Ham fans applauded Moyes before the game but turned their anger and frustration on the club's board and the players after another defeat that leaves their team in the relegation zone on nine points from 12 games."I am thankful for the support from the fans of me but we need them now, we need them united. They have their grievances, they know better than I do about the past," added Moyes."I said to the players that it's tough when the fans are like that. I do understand their feelings because we didn’t play well enough."It was also a frustrating afternoon for West Ham striker Andy Carroll, with the Watford supporters giving him a hard time throughout the match - something that surprised Moyes."I didn’t know before about the heat on Carroll and I was surprised. Every time he goes for a challenge, the crowd go for him. I wasn’t sure if Andy was going to get sent off."