Mulyo Handoyo, Man Behind Rise of India's Men's Singles Shuttlers, Set to Quit

In what could be described as a big jolt to Indian badminton, specialist singles coach Mulyo Handoyo of Indonesia is all set to part ways with his current employers, Badminton Authority of India, after the end of the current Premier Badminton League season.Mulyo, who has currently gone back home, will be ending his nine-month association with the Indian badminton team due to family reasons, according a to a source with knowledge of the circumstances under which the coach took the decision.It is said that Mulyo's family had been finding it difficult to stay in India for a long duration and the coach has had to take a call to move back home as a result of these on going personal issues.Handoyo, who coached Taufik Hidayat to the Athens Olympic Gold in 2004, has been credited with putting in a place a training system that has yielded great results for Indian badminton, specially in men's singles.India head coach Pulella Gopichand, on numerous occasions had praised Mulyo for taking badminton in the country to new heights. He had said,"A lot of credit for India's success goes to Mulyo, for the results that we are getting right now. His presence reduces the burden from my shoulders, and I can focus on individuals. He has brought in his own methods of training that have given a boost to our players. It's a welcome change that he has brought."When Mulyo had joined the Indian team, men's singles shuttlers were going through a bad phase, and almost all the top players were injured. During the India Open, Mulyo had said, "We are going to study each and every players' injury history. We would work on it, and also look to change the diet of all the players."