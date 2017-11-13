GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Myneni, Balaji Win on Day One in Pune, Four Others Suffer Defeat

Saketh Myneni and N Sriram Balaji made a winning start at the KPIT Challenger but four other Indians, including wild card Vishnu Vardhan, bowed out of the ATP Challenger event in Pune

PTI

Updated:November 13, 2017, 8:04 PM IST
Myneni, Balaji Win on Day One in Pune, Four Others Suffer Defeat
Saketh Myneni. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Saketh Myneni and N Sriram Balaji made a winning start at the KPIT Challenger but four other Indians, including wild card Vishnu Vardhan, bowed out of the ATP Challenger event in Pune. Myneni, who has struggled this season due to fitness issues, made full use of the wildcard, by quelling the challenge of Tomislav Brkic 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the opening round of the $50,000 event.

Before that, Balaji had dispatched Egypts Karim-Mohamed Maamoun 6-4 6-2. However, it turned out to be a tough day in office for Vardhan, who lost 3-6, 6-6, 7-6 (6) to Kazakhstans Aleksandr
Nedovyesov. Last year's runner-up Prajnesh Gunneswaran suffered a 3-6, 3-6 at the hands of seventh seed Briton Evan King. Also making an early exit was fifth seed Sidharth Rawat and N Vijay
Sundar Prashanth.

Rawat fell prey to third seed Antonie Escoffier 2-6 3-6 while Prashanth was ousted 1-6 2-6 by Borna Gojo.
