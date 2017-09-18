Nadal, Muguruza Continue to Top the Rankings

Spanish tennis players Rafael Nadal and Garbiñe Muguruza continued to lead the men's Association of Tennis Professionals(ATP) world singles rankings and Women's Tennis Association(WTA) rankings for the second consecutive week.Romanian Simona Halep came in second, followed by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, reports Efe citing the rankings which were released on Monday.Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, led the rankings ahead of Switzerland's Roger Federer, while the United Kingdom's Andy Murray came in third.There were no changes in this week's standings, as German Alexander Zverev held the fourth position, followed by Marin Cilic.Serbia's Novak Djokovic came in sixth.The current ATP rankings are as follow:1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,465 points2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,5053. Andy Murray (United Kingdom) 6,7904. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,4705. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,1556. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 4,1257. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,0308. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,6909. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,57510. Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2,855.The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:1. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,030 points2. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,9653. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,6404. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,5205. Venus Williams (United States) 4,7566. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4,6407. Johanna Konta (United Kingdom) 4,5208. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,4109. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 3,77010. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 3,502.