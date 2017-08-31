Napoli Reject PSG Offer for Goalkeeper Pepe Reina

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said on Wednesday he had rebuffed an offer from Paris Saint-Germain for Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina."Paris Saint-Germain offered me five million euros ($6 million) plus two million in add-ons. I said to them 'Thanks and goodbye'," De Laurentiis told Sky on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival."Pepe Reina has a contract that runs out next season. We respect contracts (at Napoli). Now they're writing to say that they want to talk to me. But about what? We're not here to serve as a sparring partner," he added.Reina, who turns 35 on Thursday, initially joined Napoli from Liverpool on loan in 2013. He moved to Bayern for the 2014-15 season but then returned to Italy on a permanent deal.He has been capped 35 times at international level and was part of Spain's World Cup-winning squad in 2010, as well as the sides that won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.Reina made a tearful lap of honour at the San Paolo following Napoli's 3-1 victory over Atalanta at the weekend, while PSG are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options with Alphonse Areola having replaced Kevin Trapp as the club's first-choice number one.