Narinder Batra Threatens to Quit IOA
IOA associate vice-president Narinder Batra. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Critising the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for appointing scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as honourary life presidents, IOA associate vice-president Narinder Batra on Wednesday said he might quit the Olympic body soon.
Expressing his reservations over the appointments, Batra, who was recently elected as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) president, asked Kalmadi and Chautala to step aside. Kalmadi has already declined to accept the honorary post.
“They (Kalmadi and Chautala) should not accept this position till the time their names are cleared,” Batra added, speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony to felicitate the victorious junior men’s hockey team that lifted the World Cup recently.
The Indian colts scripted history by winning the title after a 15-year gap when they beat Belgium 2-1 in the final.
The team had an unbeaten run in the tournament where they got the better of the likes of Australia in the semi-finals, Spain in the quarter-finals and beat Canada, South Africa and England in the pool stage.
