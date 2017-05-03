DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Nastase 'Could Be Stopped At Gate' If He Tries To Attend Wimbledon
(Reuters Photo)
London: Former Romanian tennis player Ilie Nastase will not be welcome at this year's Wimbledon championships and could be stopped at the gate if he tries to attend, organisers said on Wednesday.
The 70-year-old former French and U.S. Open champion is provisionally banned from all International Tennis Federation (ITF) events after hurling allegedly racist and sexist comments during Romania's Fed Cup tie with Britain last month.
All England Club chairman Philip Brook said he "condemned" the behaviour of two-time Wimbledon runner-up Nastase.
Club chief executive Richard Lewis went further, saying Nastase "could be stopped at the gate" if he tried to enter the grounds with a ticket.
Romanian Fed Cup captain Nastase, who courted controversy throughout his career, was booted out of his country's tie with Britain for "unsportsmanlike" behaviour.
The singles rubber between Britain's Johanna Konta and Sorana Cirstea was briefly suspended after remarks made by Nastase to Konta and Britain's captain Anne Keothavong.
Nastase had already run into trouble during the World Group II playoff tie in Constanta, after allegedly making a derogatory comment about American great Serena Williams's unborn child.
Recommended For You
- Anushka, Virat Spend Quality Time Together Amid Hectic IPL Schedule
- Ben Stokes Knocks off Captain Steve Smith in Nasty Mid-air Collision
- Anand Mahindra Gifts Mini Truck to Rickshaw Driver Who Modified Auto Like a Scorpio
- Fawad Khan And Wife Sadaf Khan's Latest Pictures Are Breaking The Internet
- Sachin Tendulkar Smartron srt.phone Launched For Rs 12,999