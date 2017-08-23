GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
National Sports Museum to be Established at JLN Stadium in Delhi

The Sports Ministry on Wednesday said it planning to establish a National Sports Museum at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2017, 1:10 PM IST
National Sports Museum to be Established at JLN Stadium in Delhi
Ministry of Sports ahve asked sportspersons to donate memorabilia for the museum. (Getty Images)
The decision was taken three months back and after a series of meetings, the current venue for the museum was finalised by the Sports Minister Vijay Goel, the Ministry said in a statement.

The decision was taken three months back and after a series of meetings, the current venue for the museum was finalised by the Sports Minister Vijay Goel, the Ministry said in a statement.

"The museum will showcase India's achievements in sports and also focus on the traditional sports within the country."

Goel said the museum will "act as an educational hub and offer opportunity for the young to delve into some sporting activity."

He also appealed to all past and present sportspersons to contribute any memorabilia held by them for permanent display in the museum.

Goel said the first phase of the work on the museum will commence soon as the idea has been "transformed from concept to museum model stage by the experts".
