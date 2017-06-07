Need to Learn From the US Open Loss to Kei Nishikori: Murray

World number one Andy Murray will carry the lesson of last year's US Open quarter-final defeat to Kei Nishikori into Wednesday's French Open last eight clash against the Japanese, the 28-year-old has said.

Murray was tipped to seal the US Open title in 2016 after winning the Wimbledon and an Olympic Gold medal but Nishikori stunned the Briton in an intense five-set match.

While Nishikori has no recollection about the victory, Murray had no problems remembering the match.

"Obviously we played at the US Open and that was five sets, a match that got away from me a little bit, so I need to learn a bit from that," Murray told Eurosport.

"There's a good chance it's a long one. He returns well and he's very solid off both wings. He's always a tough guy to play against.

"I'm happy with where my game's at. Everything is going pretty well just now. I'm feeling good going into the middle part of the second week."

Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic has backed the Briton to beat Nishikori.

"He played very well (against Karen Khachanov) and he's playing better and better. Now a lot of things are possible. Andy knows what he has to do," Ivanisevic said.

"I don't see Nishikori beating Andy. Nishikori doesn't have the mental side. He's going to crack, Andy is too good."