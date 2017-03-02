New Formula 1 Cars the Fastest I Have Ever Driven: Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One driver Britain's Lewis Hamilton poses by the new 2017 season Mercedes W08 EQ Power+ Formula One car. (Getty Images)
Barcelona: Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton has warned that Formula One's new cars, while better looking and thrilling to drive, may not do much for the racing when the season starts in Australia on March 26.
The Briton, clear title favourite after the retirement of Mercedes team mate and champion Nico Rosberg, said overtaking could be even more of a problem than it was before.
"Now the turbulence is easily twice as powerful from the car, coming out of the back of the car," he told reporters after three days of testing, with Mercedes doing more laps and going faster than any of their rivals.
"So that just magnifies the issue we had before.
The testing time set by Hamilton's new team mate Valtteri Bottas on Wednesday would have put the Finn on pole at the Spanish Grand Prix in any year since the Circuit de Catalunya changed layout in 2007.
Hamilton, who had concentrated mainly on putting on mileage, said the performance was "amazing" in terms of the speed carried through corners.
"It definitely is the fastest that I have ever driven in Formula One," said the 32-year-old, who made his debut with McLaren in 2007. "We're flat (out) in corners that we've never been before.
The greater downforce means drivers no longer have to brake into some corners, allowing them to go through without even lifting.
"In actual fact we are slower on the straights but it's how late and deep you can brake into the corners, it's how quick you can get back to the gas, how you are able to take the corners flat out easily," said Hamilton.
He said it was great that Formula One had made changes but engineers had warned of the consequences.
"Following is not easy. It's worse to follow another car," said Hamilton. "I don't know how that's going to play out in an actual race when there's lots of cars."
That may not be so much of a problem for Hamilton, whose Mercedes looks so quick that he can expect to start from the front. He smiled: "That's the plan."
Recommended For You
- New Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 Could Have a Top Speed of Over 140 Km/h
- OnePlus 5 to Launch in April: Could be Waterproof with 8 GB RAM and 256GB Storage
- Logan: Why Hugh Jackman Is Irreplaceable As Wolverine For Fans
- Michael Clarke Masters Art of Riding Auto Rickshaw on Indian Roads
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Randeep Ahead of Others in Best Supporting Actor Category