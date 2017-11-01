Neymar Decks Up as Joker for Halloween Party
Everything that Neymar does is bound to grab eyeballs. This time round, the Brazilian dressed up as the 'Joker' in a Halloween party, after his side registered 5-0 win against Anderlecht, in a Champions League game
A photo showing Neymar as the Joker. (Instagram/Neymar Jr.)
New Delhi: Everything that Neymar does is bound to grab eyeballs. This time round, the Brazilian dressed up as the 'Joker' in a Halloween party, after his side registered 5-0 win against Anderlecht, in a Champions League game. On Wednesday, the striker posted his Halloween party pics on Instagram, that had his PSG teammates as well.
A noted batman fan, Neymar did everything to get that perfect Joker look. He was seen with his teammates Dani Alves and Kevin Trapp.
