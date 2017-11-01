Neymar Decks Up as Joker for Halloween Party

@izabelgoulart @kevintrapp A post shared by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

My bro @danialves A post shared by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Friends for Halloween A post shared by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Joker A post shared by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Everything that Neymar does is bound to grab eyeballs. This time round, the Brazilian dressed up as the 'Joker' in a Halloween party, after his side registered 5-0 win against Anderlecht, in a Champions League game. On Wednesday, the striker posted his Halloween party pics on Instagram, that had his PSG teammates as well.A noted batman fan, Neymar did everything to get that perfect Joker look. He was seen with his teammates Dani Alves and Kevin Trapp.