1-min read

Neymar Decks Up as Joker for Halloween Party

Everything that Neymar does is bound to grab eyeballs. This time round, the Brazilian dressed up as the 'Joker' in a Halloween party, after his side registered 5-0 win against Anderlecht, in a Champions League game

News18 Sports

Updated:November 1, 2017, 5:34 PM IST
Neymar Decks Up as Joker for Halloween Party
A photo showing Neymar as the Joker. (Instagram/Neymar Jr.)
New Delhi: Everything that Neymar does is bound to grab eyeballs. This time round, the Brazilian dressed up as the 'Joker' in a Halloween party, after his side registered 5-0 win against Anderlecht, in a Champions League game. On Wednesday, the striker posted his Halloween party pics on Instagram, that had his PSG teammates as well.

A noted batman fan, Neymar did everything to get that perfect Joker look. He was seen with his teammates Dani Alves and Kevin Trapp.

@izabelgoulart @kevintrapp

A post shared by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on



My bro @danialves

A post shared by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on



Friends for Halloween

A post shared by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on



Joker

A post shared by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on


