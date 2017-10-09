Neymar, Marcelo, Modric Among First Ballon d'Or Nominees

Real Madrid defender Marcelo, midfielder Luka Modric and Paris Saint-Germain football club forward Neymar Jr were among the first five nominees for the Ballon d'Or announced on Monday. The annual Ballon d'Or is awarded by French magazine France Football to the world's best soccer player, reports Efe."The first 5 nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football: Neymar, Luka Modric, Paulo Dybala, Marcelo, N'Golo Kante," the French magazine tweeted. France Football is set to unveil the remaining 25 nominees throughout the day.Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award on four previous occasions and is the current holder of the prize, is favourite again this year after retaining the Champions League with his club.