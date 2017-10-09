Neymar, Marcelo, Modric Among First Ballon d'Or Nominees
Real Madrid's forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the current holder of the prize, is favourite again this year after retaining the Champions League
A file photot of Neymar jr. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Paris: Real Madrid defender Marcelo, midfielder Luka Modric and Paris Saint-Germain football club forward Neymar Jr were among the first five nominees for the Ballon d'Or announced on Monday. The annual Ballon d'Or is awarded by French magazine France Football to the world's best soccer player, reports Efe.
"The first 5 nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football: Neymar, Luka Modric, Paulo Dybala, Marcelo, N'Golo Kante," the French magazine tweeted. France Football is set to unveil the remaining 25 nominees throughout the day.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award on four previous occasions and is the current holder of the prize, is favourite again this year after retaining the Champions League with his club.
"The first 5 nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football: Neymar, Luka Modric, Paulo Dybala, Marcelo, N'Golo Kante," the French magazine tweeted. France Football is set to unveil the remaining 25 nominees throughout the day.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award on four previous occasions and is the current holder of the prize, is favourite again this year after retaining the Champions League with his club.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana is the Chosen One: Sister Rangoli Hits Back at Farhan
- BCCI Acts on Kohli's Idea, Plans Special Pay For 'Only' Test Players
- Zubair Khan Evicted From Bigg Boss 11, Moves Against Salman Khan
- FIFA U-17 World Cup: Our Target is to Win Title Says English Star Gomes
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer