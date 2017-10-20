Neymar Revealed Decision to Leave Barcelona For PSG at Messi's Wedding, Says Xavi

Former Barcelona legend Xavi has revealed that the Brazilian forward Neymar made the news of his transfer to Paris Saint Germain at Lionel Messi's wedding in June.Neymar moved for a staggering world record fee of 222m euros (£200m) in August, after four seasons at the Nou Camp.Neymar played alongside Xavi for two years at Barcelona.Xavi told the World Football show: "He said to us at Messi's wedding that he wanted to change club."I said to him but why? He said 'I am not happy in Barcelona, I prefer to leave, to have a new experience in Europe at PSG and finally he did, it was his decision, we must respect it."I think with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG have a great chance to win the Champions League this season."Xavi also told BBC World Service he had turned down Manchester United because Barcelona was his "favourite team".The midfield maestro, a World Cup winner with Spain, spent 17 years at the Catalan club, before singing up with the Qatari side Al Sadd in 2015, after winning his fourth Champions League trophy and eighth La Liga title with the club.Xavi also revealed that there had been talks earlier in his career with then Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson's brother Martin, who was a scout for the Premier League club.He said: "Sometimes we were discussing with Manchester United and Alex Ferguson's brother to try and join me there. But I decided to stay in Barcelona because it's my club."I was thinking always in Barcelona, its my favourite team, I feel Barcelona in my heart, it's the best club in the world."