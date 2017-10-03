Neymar Sends Injury Scare Through Brazil Camp

Neymar gave Brazil an injury scare ahead of their final 2018 World Cup qualifiers by limping off the pitch during a training session. Neymar appeared to suffer a knock to his right foot while disputing a ball with fellow forward Diego Tardelli at Brazil's Granja Comary training base on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.Brazil team officials later played down the incident, saying the 25-year-old was not expected to last the entire session. Just 16 players took part in Brazil training on Monday with eight others due to arrive after long-haul flights from Europe on Tuesday.The five-time World Cup winners will play Bolivia in La Paz on Thursday and Chile in Sao Paulo five days later.Brazil are already guaranteed a place in Russia next year and lead the South American zone's CONMEBOL standings with 37 points from 16 matches.