GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Neymar Sends Injury Scare Through Brazil Camp

Neymar gave Brazil an injury scare ahead of their final 2018 World Cup qualifiers by limping off the pitch during a training session.

IANS

Updated:October 3, 2017, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Neymar Sends Injury Scare Through Brazil Camp
File photo of Neymar in action (Getty Images)
Teresopolis: Neymar gave Brazil an injury scare ahead of their final 2018 World Cup qualifiers by limping off the pitch during a training session. Neymar appeared to suffer a knock to his right foot while disputing a ball with fellow forward Diego Tardelli at Brazil's Granja Comary training base on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brazil team officials later played down the incident, saying the 25-year-old was not expected to last the entire session. Just 16 players took part in Brazil training on Monday with eight others due to arrive after long-haul flights from Europe on Tuesday.

The five-time World Cup winners will play Bolivia in La Paz on Thursday and Chile in Sao Paulo five days later.

Brazil are already guaranteed a place in Russia next year and lead the South American zone's CONMEBOL standings with 37 points from 16 matches.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Would Mahatma Gandhi Be Happy With Today's India?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES