Nieva Becomes High Performance Director of Men's, Women's Team

New Delhi: India's men's boxing coach Santiago Nieva on Monday was elevated to the position of High Performance Director for both men and women categories, while women's chief coach G S Sandhu was made Director of the national coaches' commission.The decision was taken at the Boxing Federation of India's executive meet here. The appointment of Nieva as High Performance Director comes a few days after women's foreign coach Stephane Cottalorda quit his position within a month of coming here, complaining of delay in payment of his salary."I can handle both the jobs. I have played similar roles in Sweden as well but obviously, the expectations are much higher here," Nieva told PTI.Asked whether time management will be an issue, Nieva said, "I know it involves juggling my time at both the men's and women's camps (while the men's camp is in Patiala, the women's camp is in Delhi) but I feel it is manageable and I am confident of delivering results," he added.Nieva took charge of the men's team in April this year. In another significant development, one of the two chief coaches for men, Shiv Singh, was handed the reins of the women's camp. Shiv Singh and S R Singh were the joint chief coaches for men but now only the latter will be the chief coach.Sandhu, who was made chief coach for women earlier this year, was made Director of coaching in a surprising decision, given that it comes less than two months before the Asian Championships in Vietnam. The Asian meet is scheduled to be held from November 2.