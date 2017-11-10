No Stay on HC Order Pertaining to Election of AIFF Office Bearers: Supreme Court

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) were dealt with a huge blow after the Supreme Court refused to stay the Delhi High Court order that quashed election of the office bearers, on Friday. The AIFF had challenged the Delhi High Court verdict setting aside the election of NCP leader Praful Patel as the president of the sports body.The Supreme Court also said that it will appoint two ombudsman — Ex-CEC S Y Quraishi and an eminent footballer — to implement the Delhi High Court order for reforming constitution of the Indian football body.Earlier, the High Court had set aside the election of Praful Patel as the president of the sports body, observing that the AIFF Rules were in breach of the National Sports Code and Model Guidelines.AIFF's counsel had mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer and sought a stay on the high court’s October 31 order, which had also appointed former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi as the administrator-cum-returning officer to conduct fresh polls to the sport body.The counsel had sought urgent listing of the matter contending that AIFF has to bid for hosting the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the last date to submit the bid was November 14.Patel, a former minister of civil aviation and heavy industries, was elected for a four-year term in December last year along with the Executive Committee for 2017-2020, after the high court had, as an interim measure, vacated the stay on the polls on the ground that the result would be subject to the final outcome of the issue pending before it.The High Court had directed that fresh elections should be held in accordance with the model guidelines.It had said the administrator should conduct the polls by resolving the issue of disaffiliation of members/units of AIFF as on November 30, 2016 and preparing the electoral list within a month by giving two weeks notice to the parties.The High Court had said that till the elections are conducted and the results declared in consonance with the National Sports Code and in compliance with its directions, the AIFF should not make any new financial commitments, except with the administrator’s prior approval.