Not Taking Anything for Granted, Says Vijender Singh

His unbeaten run notwithstanding, Indian boxing star Vijender Singh is not taking anything for granted as he gears up to defend his WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental titles against Ghana's Ernest Amuzu here on Friday.The 32-year-old would be squaring off against Amuzu in a Super Middleweight clash. "It is a matter of just one good punch and the bout is decided. Many a times we have seen that lower-ranked boxers defeat their much higher-rated rivals. I am not taking anything easy," Vijender said on the eve of the fight."It is often said that everything is fair in love and war this bout is also like a war. If his morale is down I would be happy," he added. Vijender also spoke about being challenged by Britishstar Amir Khan despite the fact that the two boxers are in altogether different weight categories. Khan competes in the light welterweight division and his decision of jumping to even welterweight had ended in a knockout loss.Vijender, on the other hand, is placed even higher at super middleweight. But the Indian nonetheless is not averse to a contest if it ever becomes practically possible. "I have heard enough of challenges he has been throwing to me. I feel we should now face each other. I am willing to take him on and would like to fight against him next year," he said.Khan is a former Olympic silver-medallist and has been former light welterweight world champion in the pro circuit.