Novak Djokovic Parts Ways With Coaching Team In Order to Boost Results

World number two Novak Djokovic has parted company with his coaching team in a bid to halt a run of poor results which culminated in a quarter-final exit at the Monte Carlo Masters last month.

A winner of 12 Grand Slam titles, the Serb has suffered a noticeable dip in form since winning his maiden French Open last June, relinquishing top spot in the ATP rankings to Briton Andy Murray five months later.

He made a shock second-round exit at the Australian Open to Uzbek Denis Istomin, followed by successive defeats to Australia's Nick Kyrgios in Acapulco and Indian Wells, before being beaten by Belgian David Goffin in Monte Carlo.

On Friday, the 29-year-old announced that he would part ways with his coach Marian Vajda, fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch, and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic.

"I am forever grateful to Marian, GG and Miljan for a decade of friendship, professionalism and commitment to my career goals," he said in a statement. "It was not an easy decision, but we all felt that we need a change.

"I want to continue raising the level of my game and stamina and this is a continuous process... I am a hunter and my biggest goal is to find the winning spark on the court again."

Djokovic's overhaul by Murray at the top of the rankings ended a run of more than two years as number one for the Serb, who has spent a total of 223 weeks at the summit during his career.

Djokovic added that he would take his time before naming a new head coach.

"I feel like this is a new chapter in my life," he said. "My career was always on the upward path and this time I'm experiencing how it is when the path takes you in a different direction.

"I have been on the tour long enough to know how to manage daily routines and I don't want to rush my decision... I will inform the public when I find the right person, but for now I thank you for your support and understanding.