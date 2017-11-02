Novak Djokovic to Drop Out of World's Top 10 After a Decade
Serbia's Novak Djokovic will drop out of the world's top 10 for the first time in more than a decade next week.
File image of Novak Djokovic. (Getty Images)
The 12-time Grand Slam champion has not played since Wimbledon in July after ending his season early due to an elbow injury.
Juan Martin del Potro's win over Robin Haase in the Paris Masters third round on Thursday ensured that former world number one Djokovic will be ranked lower than 10th for the first time since March 2007.
The 30-year-old is hoping to make his return at the exhibition World Tennis Championship at Abu Dhabi in December.
