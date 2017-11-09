Olympiakos Owner Steps Down For

Olympiakos owner Vangelis Marinakis said Wednesday that he will step down from his job as club president "for a few months" to fight charges of match fixing.Greek media reported on Tuesday that Marinakis is among 28 people who are to be brought to trial for corruption in Greek football."I am certain that my innocence with regard to these remaining charges will be demonstrated by the judicial process that will ensue," said the 50-year-old Marinakis in a statement."Until the conclusion of the proceedings and for the few months remaining until my full exoneration, I propose to the board of directors of Olympiakos F.C. that the position of the chairman of the board to be taken over by the Mayor of Piraeus and vice-president of Olympiakos Giannis Moralis."Marinakis, former Greek football federation president Giorgos Sarris, and an ex-legal advisor have been accused of forming a criminal organisation and manipulating results of matches, according to the media.Others facing various charges include former federation members, ex-referees, the owners of Super League clubs Levadiakos and Atromitos, as well as former coaches and players.Olympiakos have won 12 of the last 13 Greek titles and are playing in the Champions League this season.