Olympic 800m Champ Rudisha Named Event Ambassador of Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai: Reigning Olympic and World 800m champion David Rudisha was on Saturday named the international event Ambassador of the 14th edition of the Mumbai Marathon, to be held on January 15.

The 28-year-old Kenyan middle-distance runner retained his Olympic 800m title with an imperious display at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games with a run of 1:42.15, the fastest time in the world since he took the gold in London four years before in a world record 1:40.91.

Having visited the country in 2012, as the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon event ambassador, Rudisha has fond memories from his first visit to India and is excited to be returning here.

"I am delighted to be a part of the prestigious Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon. After experiencing first-hand the warm hospitality and talent at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, I look forward to my visit in Mumbai," Rudisha said in a statement.

"I am very happy to be associated with an event that has taken India, and indeed the rest of the world, by storm and helped ignite the running movement in India. l hope my presence will serve as an inspiration to all participants," he added.